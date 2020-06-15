Despite last week’s tepid Chinese demand for U.S. beans, exporters are optimistic that a steady flow of orders will be coming into month’s end, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. China holds the key to whether November beans test $9 or $8.50 in the weeks ahead.
Private exporters reported to the USDA export sales of 120,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to China/Unknown, Allendale said. This brings last week’s total soybean export sales to China to about 840,000 metric tons.