Despite the President claiming he has no interest in talking to China right now in regard to trade, China continues to have an appetite for soybeans, according to Stewart-Peterson.
Export sales for soybeans were low this week, but crush numbers appear to be good said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
The market still has weather risk ahead as the most yield sensitive weather period of the year for the soybean crop comes in early August. As a result, the market is holding onto part of the weather premium and traders are taking a wait and see attitude,” The Hightower Report said.