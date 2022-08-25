 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans continued to move lower Thursday, weighed down by wetter forecasts for some key crop-growing areas. “November soybeans followed through on their reversal lower yesterday,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “A wetter-looking noon forecast for Iowa and surrounding areas just seemed to grease the slide.”

“In similar fashion to yesterday, soybeans started the day higher and faded into the close,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Net export sales for soybeans were good with an increase of 18.5 mb for 21/22 and an increase of 172.4 mb for 22/23, mainly driven by a jump in Chinese purchases. Last week’s export shipments totaled 13.8 mb.”

Breaking News