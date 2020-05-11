U.S. prices are staying very competitive with Brazil in the fall, ADM Investor Services said, adding that a Chinese crusher may add to sales in the future. “Still this is not for the reserve. In fact there is talk China may soon sell soybean from there reserve,” they said.
Export inspections came in at 18 mln bushels, which was called “disappointing” by Stewart-Peterson, as it is below the 28 mln bushels needed weekly to meet USDA projections. “The lower number is of no surprise considering recent sales we on the light side as well,” they said. “Yet, the general feel of the marketplace is that negotiations with China have recently gone well and expected purchases from a trade deal are still on track.”