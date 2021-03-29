 Skip to main content
Soybeans

A steep drop in global vegetable oil demand has triggered massive long liquidation in soyoil futures, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Managed funds have also reduced their net grain longs due to better global weather and before USDA report. It appears buying interested has been tabled for now until there is a good reason from either tight U.S. supplies or weather.

The soybean complex shows some signs of green this morning with deferred soybeans barely higher, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

