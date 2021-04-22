 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Tight supplies are supporting basis levels in soybeans, Total Farm Marketing said. “Talk that end users are considering taking delivery for the first time ever is helping guide beans higher,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Yesterday’s trade pushed through trendlines, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said, with continued follow-through showing signs of upside. “Basis levels remain firm and spreads have tightened on the recent rally, indicating the extreme tightness is being felt in the cash markets with over four months left in the marketing year,” he said.

