“Soybean meal continued its impressive rally, trading to its highest since April,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “January futures couldn’t quite break the recent Nov. 30 high of 14.78 1/2. The average estimate for WASDE soybean ending stocks is 238 mln bushels, up from 220 mln in November.”
“Both soybeans and meal had very strong days fueled by yesterday’s bullishness and the hot and dry conditions in Argentina that have delayed planting and will likely cause lower bean production,” Total Farm Marketing said. "In Brazil, however, conditions have been excellent with plenty of rain and more forecast over the next seven days, and a huge crop is expected.”