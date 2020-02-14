Soybean traders were cashing in profits Friday, and the market continued to watch news from China. “Soybean prices were lower on a bout of profit taking ahead of a long weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “March failed to trade above yesterday’s high. The market awaits any updates on the virus and any buying action out of China next week.”
“Jan World soybean and soymeal trade dropped to 9.0 MMT vs 11.9 in Dec and 9.5 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “World Oct-Jan trade is a record 51.4 MMT vs 45.5 last year. USDA estimated Oct-Sep trade to be a record 165.4 MMT vs 161.1 last year. Will be interesting if USDA drops this estimate on concern virus could slow demand.”