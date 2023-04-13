People are also reading…
Analysts continued to watch the size of the Argentinian soybean crop. “The Rosario Grain Exchange cut Argentina’s soy crop again to just 23 mmt due to the extreme drought, while the USDA still has their production at 27 mmt, so further cuts in the next WASDE are likely,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Soybeans reversed yesterday’s spread strength, with Nov settling up 4 ¾ and May down 3 ¼. May is still above $15 and just below its 50 day MA,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “China’s March soybean imports totaled 6.85 MMT, down 2.7% from February but up 7.9% from a year ago.”