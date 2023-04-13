Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybean futures are slightly higher. Soyoil is gaining on soymeal, while higher Brazil supply offsets tight US supply, Steve Freed of ADM Inve…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are lower this morning, with front months affected more than the new crop, CHS Hedging said. “The products are weaker with the…

Soybean

“May beans pushed back above $15 and settled above their 50-day moving average, up 7 cents at 15.04 1/4, while new crop was down 6 1/2 cents a…

Soybeans

“May beans settled down 5 ¼ and dipped just below Thursday’s low, while new crop futures were flat,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “…

Soybeans

This morning’s market pullback comes as soy products are mixed, CHS Hedging said. “Argentina is expected to release details of the soy dollar …