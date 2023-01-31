People are also reading…
U.S. soybean inspections were very strong last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. USDA reported that a total of 68 million bushels were inspected for export. That was up 1% on the week and up 31% versus the same week last year. “I think USDA, in all likelihood, is under-estimating U.S. soybean exports.”
Bean oil and bean meal have been trading at or near contract highs for several weeks as demand for both is high in the U.S., said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Oddly, Brazil’s prices for both are much cheaper so internal U.S. demand must remain red hot because exports will not be a factor at current prices,” he said.