Soybeans

U.S. soybean inspections were very strong last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. USDA reported that a total of 68 million bushels were inspected for export. That was up 1% on the week and up 31% versus the same week last year. “I think USDA, in all likelihood, is under-estimating U.S. soybean exports.”

Bean oil and bean meal have been trading at or near contract highs for several weeks as demand for both is high in the U.S., said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Oddly, Brazil’s prices for both are much cheaper so internal U.S. demand must remain red hot because exports will not be a factor at current prices,” he said.

Soybeans

Soybeans are up, in part, on hope for more export sales to China economy as its economy is recovering, but also the concern that it can fill m…

Soybeans

“Soybeans were higher led by the March contract finishing 21 cents higher while the November contract was only 7 ¾ cents higher as it struggle…

Soybeans

Soybeans had a quiet trading overnight “with deferred contracts stronger,” CHS Hedging said. They noted that calendar spreads are correcting.

Soybeans

Brazil’s Deral expects the Southern state of Paran will yield 20.7 MMT of soybeans via their most recent forecast. That is down by 3% citing t…

Soybeans

March soybean markets tested the 50-day moving average overnight “and is holding above it so far,” CHS Hedging said. “Recent rains in Argentin…

Soybeans

Price trends are down for Soybeans and Soybean Meal as the harvest in Brazil starts to expand in central and northern areas. Current forecasts…

Soybeans

March soybeans managed to close moderately higher on the session yesterday after the early break to the lowest level since Jan. 10 failed to a…

Soybeans

“The soybean market traded higher on renewed crop concerns for Argentina with updated forecasts suggesting a turn to hot/dry weather condition…

Soybeans

“Soybeans traded higher led by the nearby contracts with the March 14 cents higher while the November contract was 6 ¾ cents higher,” Bryant S…

Soybeans

The action in the soybean meal market in particular is of interest, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. A lot of what’s been happening in the…

