Soybeans Oct 19, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Oil companies to blame for fuel prices Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding A tale of a terror calf First-generation farmers show it’s not all in the family Why are crops drying so slowly this year? Historians describe ‘last generation farmers’ New and retiring farmers can benefit from beginning farmer tax credit Fire hits close to home during harvest season Plans change as farm heirs take on new roles Nightshade in corn residue Soybean basis levels high throughout the region Event barn transports guests to the past Family factors in personal strengths, taxes for transition Diet goals: More meat Corn market continues to deal with Ukraine war dddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Soybeans The USDA estimated soybean yield at 49.8/bu. down from 50.6/bu./acre trade while it raised expected Brazilian production, Kevin Stockard said … Soybeans “The low water levels in the Mississippi River have not gotten better and very little rain is forecast which might help the situation, but as … Soybeans USDA announced this morning soybean sales of 392tmt to China and 198tmt to Unknown, both for 2022/2023. There was also a 230tmt sale of soymea… Soybeans Soybean harvest is at 63% complete, well above average for this time of year. Markets, however, are trading lower as soy meal drags futures ma… Soybeans Soybeans start the day lower as they weather outside market storms. According to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging, South American weather and La … Soybeans "November soybeans also recovered from early weakness but almost formed a Doji pattern on the chart when it closed only slightly lower,” Jim W… Soybeans USDA’s Brazilian attaché office increased its projection for the country’s soybean crop to 148.5 million metric tons. That’s up sharply from i… Soybeans The major caveat for soybeans is South America – namely Brazil – which is on tap to produce a record crop! And demand is very sluggish despite… Soybean Soybeans futures are lower as weak technical signals and talk of higher World supply offers seasonal resistance. Also, Brazil weather is impro… Soybeans “November soybeans traded as much as 37 ¾ cents higher after the release of the report, but ended the session 19 ¾ cents higher,” Jim Warren, …