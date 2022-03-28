 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

USDA reported a flash sale of old-crop soybeans to China Friday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “It’s normal to see old-crop sales this time of year, but it’s not normal to see it consistently,” he said.

There is concern for now that China is buying more from Brazil, and that could translate to resistance to nearby soybean futures, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Between March 17 – 24, the American currency dropped sharply to the Real. This scenario makes the commodities from the USA more attractive to importers.

