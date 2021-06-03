China has slowed their purchases of oilseeds “due to negative crush margins,” Total Farm Marketing said. There have been no Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans in nearly two months, while their imports of Brazil’s crop have also slowed down.
Support from the complex and the continued dry weather forecasts should keep soybean markets trending higher, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “Strong international demand for vegetable oil and increasing fuel prices push soybean oil to contract highs and palm oil rises to two week highs,” he said.