“Soybeans traded sharply higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Overnight prices were lower on concern over slow US soybean exports pace and declining US crush margins. Dalian soybean, soymeal, soyoil and palmoil prices were all lower. There was talk that China will soon start buying new crop US soybeans.”
“The soybean complex was higher on the day; like corn, it followed through on yesterday’s reversal higher,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Today had lighter than normal volume but strength in corn helped hold sellers at bay. The IGC raised their estimate of world soybean ending stocks by 1 mmt to 51 mmt, with larger production ideas offsetting increased demand.”