For the first time in a long time, a flash 4.8 M bu. soybean sale was announced by the USDA, yesterday. It was to Unknown destination but it was most likely China. “If these sales announcements become more routine, the demand pattern will look like last August. This could be the tip of the iceberg for a strong upcoming world demand trend,” said Jody Lawrence Strategic Trading Advisors said.
More dicey weather will be needed in the month of August to propel prices higher, but the market appears poised to maintain strong price levels should conditions worsen, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report.