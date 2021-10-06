Soybeans also moved lower Wednesday due to a number of factors. “Soybeans were on the defensive from weakness in soyoil and harvest pressure,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soyoil tumbled on a bout of profit taking while the soymeal market got some relief as the bargain hunters appeared to have surfaced.”
Traders are watching updates on exports from Brazil. "Brazil’s Trade Ministry reported soybean shipments to China reached 3.5 MMT during September,” Brugler Marketing said. “In September 2020 Brazil shipped China 3.3 MMT. Total bean shipments from Brazil during September were 4.8 MMT.”