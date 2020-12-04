Canada announced a smaller canola crop than expected, which helped spark bean oil to follow the other world edible oil markets higher, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. Other news was limited but the volume increased over Wednesday’s trade which indicates both investors and end users are using this week’s break to re-enter some market length.
Soybean export sales continue to decline, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Last week’s total sales of about 407,000 metric tons were down 47% from the previous week and down 68% from the prior four-week period. Interesting to note than unknown destinations canceled a total of 539,000 metric tons. This should not be a surprise that China would begin to buy Brazilian soybeans and taper off the purchase of U.S. soybeans.