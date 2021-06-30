 Skip to main content
Soybeans

“Soybean acres are expected to increase in today’s acreage report according to pre-report estimates,” Total Farm Marketing said. Meanwhile, soybean futures are in the red this morning after trading “two-sided” overnight, TFM said.

“There is no room on the balance sheet for subpar yield, so the market may quickly build some weather premium if the increase in acreage comes in at or below expectations,” The Hightower Report said today.

Argentina’s farmers reportedly have sold 23 mmt of 2021 soybeans, which represents approximately half of their production and is on par to sales this time last year, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said this morning.

