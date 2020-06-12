“The soybean market seemed to hold onto a small piece of life on continued strong demand for U.S. soybeans and slight friendliness to the U.S. and world balance sheets in yesterday’s USDA data release,” CHS Hedging said. “Weather forecasts suggest a warm/dry pattern to develop over the next two weeks.”
There are strong soymeal exports helping the market turn higher, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. Weather will take the focus from now on until the June 30 acreage report, she said. “The market is a lot firmer than we expected with the stock market yesterday.”