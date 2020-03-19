The Chinese hog and sow herds are expected to begin recovering from African swine fever, Allendale said, which will help demand for soy products. “The gradual recovery of the swine and crush sectors will also push up soybean imports in marketing year 2020/21 to 86 MMT compared to an estimated 84 MMT in MY19/20,” they said.
Soybeans are expected to see higher trade today, according to Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging. “Acreage ideas, struggles in Brazil, strength in crude oil and ideas of improving meal demand” are reasons for optimism, she said.