“China continues to buy from Brazil,” Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. Sales from Brazil to China are up 41% from last year, while U.S. sales need to jump up to meet expected forecasts from the USDA based on the Phase 1 trade deal, she said.
“Managed funds actually increased net soybean and soymeal short positions,” ADM Investor Services said. They noted that much of today’s resistance came from a favorable 2-week forecast while worries about more coronavirus cases added to the overlying mood.