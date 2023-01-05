 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Although Argentina’s weather forecasts remain dry and hot for the next 10 to 14 days, the bean market fell victim to the general commodity selloff to post new two-week lows with corn and wheat accelerating the New Year losses to also hit the lows just before Christmas, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

The EU reported 5.52 million metric tons of soybean imports for the season from July 1 through Jan 1. That trails last year by 16%, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

