Soybeans

Easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in China may increase soybean imports from the U.S., Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

The Hightower Report agrees: “News that China had relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions, boosted optimism over a recovery in demand for cooking oils in the world's top consumer.”

So far, for the week’s final trading session, the market is back up soybeans and the rally appears to be continuing today, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.

