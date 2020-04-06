The soybean outlook is also weaker as South America appears to have a “slight improvement” in their supply chain logistics. “The bottlenecks at some of the Argentine ports are starting to clear,” Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said. “Freight is exempt from the shutdown.”
John Payne of Daniels Trading said it is “easy to make the argument for cheap prices,” looking at soybeans. “S.Am production will be record large regardless of weather in the near term,” Payne said. “China has not been the buyer bulls had hoped while the trade talks were ongoing. I think we understand now why the Phase 1 trade deal was signed when it was.”