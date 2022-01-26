“Both soymeal and oil rallied sharply today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Growing weather concerns in South America and technical short covering were features in today’s markets.”
Soybeans
USDA announced this morning a sale of 132 tmt soybeans to China for 2021-22, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
There’s a lot of trade chatter regarding China and the potential for more U.S. soybean purchases, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I hear…
A private group conducted a crop tour in Brazil, and they claim Brazil’s soybean crop could be below 130 mmt (and maybe even below 125 mmt), a…
Soybean futures traded lower but off the session lows as good rains in Argentina put pressure on the market, according to ADM Investor Services.
China’s soybean imports from the United States in 2021 rose from the previous year as it stepped up agricultural purchases under a trade deal …
There are rumors China may be buying 1.5 mln tonnes of U.S. new crop soybeans “as a gesture of good faith as negotiations begin the Phase 2 de…
Ports in Brazil are seeing backups as soybean harvest is delayed, with the backup reaching nearly 8 mln tonnes, ADM Investor Services said. “T…
Weekend newswires included a story indicating a 6% jump in 2022 U.S. planted acreage to 92.38 million acres due to high input costs. Corn acre…
Soybeans ended higher and talk of lower South American crop size and potential new China demand both offered support, according to ADM Investo…
Soybean markets are moving lower “especially in meal and old crop contracts,” Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. “Oilseeds are expected to tra…