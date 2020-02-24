“Soybean prices were lower on lack of trade with China, fresh worries of the coronavirus spreading to countries other than China and big crops coming from South America,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The products were on the defensive as well. The November 21 contract dipped down to a new contract low, 9.02 versus contract low of 9.05.”
“In addition, expectations that Brazil will produce a record high soybean crop this season continue to be source of headwinds for the market,” the Hightower Report said. “The resignation of the Malaysian Prime Minister weighed on palm oil prices as it could result in supply bottlenecks, which in turn became a source of carryover pressure on bean oil prices.”