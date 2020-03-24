“Soybean prices opened lower on a bout of profit taking after several days of higher trade,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned higher midday on a bounce in crude oil and stimulus optimism. Prices drew additional support from concerns about waning soybean shipments from South America as the coronavirus moves through the country.”
Soybean futures started lower on some long liquidation, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, reported.
“Talk of increased Brazil soybean exports may have weighed on prices,” Freed said. “Brazil has shipped a record amount of soybeans to China. The U.S. Trade Representative said they are making progress with China on the phase one deal, but so far China has not been a large buyer of U.S. soybeans.”