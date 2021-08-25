 Skip to main content
Soybeans

“Beneficial rains in parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin were all viewed as helpful to crop production, as was additional rainfall in Illinois,” Total Farm Marketing said. “For many, this recent rain event will help to ‘make’ their crop. Yet, parts of the Midwest remain parched while others would prefer less rain as white mold becomes more of a problem.”

“Soybean oil continues to rally this week, while soymeal can’t generate any momentum,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Forecasts continue to show some rains, but with hotter temps. China was rumored to have bought six to eight cargos of U.S. beans, but there were no daily sales announced by the USDA this morning.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

