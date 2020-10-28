U.S. exporters may begin selling soybeans to Brazil. At least one cargo was sold to Brazilian buyers last week and several other buyers are interested in U.S. beans, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Brazil’s soybean export prices remain far over U.S. values in the short term, Allendale said. However, as November rolls around, buyers will be procuring for the spring market where South American supplies will be abundant, despite short term planting concerns. Traders wonder how China will react during this time.