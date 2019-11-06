Soybeans were lower on a few factors, including slow progress on a U.S. and China trade deal.
“The soybean market traded lower on harvest pressure and disappointment from the ongoing Phase I talks between the US and China,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chatter today was that the deal could get rolled back to December.”
Soybean analysts and traders were looking ahead to the next USDA report.
“Traders are anticipating tomorrow’s USDA weekly report to indicate soybean oil export sales to range from 5,000-25,000 MT,” Barchart.com said. “A Reuters survey ahead of Friday’s USDA report indicated traders are expecting world ending stocks of soybeans to be 93.85 MMT.”