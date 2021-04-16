Soybeans had another positive day, closing the week with three straight higher days.
“Third consecutive day of gains for soybeans, as they push towards the top of their recent range,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Immediate supplies are in high demand.”
Total soybean commitments from weekly Export Sales data were 60.76 MMT (2.23 bln bu.) or 98% of USDA’s export forecast, Brugler Marketing said. Outstanding sales on the books are 5.6% higher yr/yr, but make up just 9% total commitments, compared to a 13% share last season.