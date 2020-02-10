Soybean prices shook off midsession pressure and climbed up to a new one and a half week high, but lost momentum late in the day to finish Monday's trading session with only a modest gain, the Hightower Report said.
“Reports of Chinese officials telling the U.S. that they will meet their phase one ag purchase targets after delay provided the soy complex with support,” the Hightower Report said.
Improving demand for soybeans helped push the market higher, Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Prices drew support from China’s announcement that they would look to reduce current tariff rates on some U.S. ag products, including soybeans, by the end of this week,” she said.