With South America’s recent rains private estimates for their crop “are coming in at or near record levels,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Much with corn, there is no guarantee China will start buying soybeans right after this deal is signed, she cautioned.
There is a lot of “bearishness already built in” to the market, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. After last week’s reports were bearish and with good weather in South America, the markets shouldn’t have much lower to go, so any good news “should be met with substantially positive market action.”