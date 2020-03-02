Soybeans seemed to have good news out of China, but analysts are also watching Brazil’s harvest. “China is now ready to issue tariff waivers for U.S. beans, and there are reports that Chinese buyers have made inquiries with U.S. exporters,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Dry weather in Brazil will help speed up soybean harvest and likely limit bounces in the near term.”
“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Follow through buying on talk of lower Argentina soybean supply, crush and farmer selling helped prices. Continued strong US domestic basis also supports prices. Some though feel large Brazil crop and talk of high US 2020 crop could limit gains.”