It was a down day for soybeans, as South American continued to get beneficial rains. “After some mixed signals yesterday, it was all bearish for soy today,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soyoil was down 97 and board crush down 16.8 cents, SH/SX was flat, and Nov beans extended their downside breakout below the 200 day moving average.”
“There were no export announcements today,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The combined speculative long position in the soybean complexed had recently swelled to 350,000 contracts before backing off. With Argentine weather improving, demand shifting to SA, combined with China’s economy slow to gain traction, guessing we’ll see further liquidation.”