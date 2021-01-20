 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

There was another smackdown for the soybean complex overnight, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Timely rains in South America have been the trigger for the sell-off ,along with an overdue technical correction.

China’s soybean imports from the U. S. rose by 52.8 % from last year, according to the latest release of customs data.

We’ve seen crush margins deteriorate, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Profitability has fallen drastically. We could see some reduced soybean demand. Not right now, but second or third quarter.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Argentina’s bottom line is mostly good,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week’s rainfall was well distributed, although not enough to fully …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market is trading higher but are starting to see consolidated trade, based on Wednesday’s close. “Prices continue to draw support …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans were up over 20 cents and if you are a producer that is a nice heel clicker, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group. Chatter of…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Total Farm Marketing notes daily export sales of 132K mt to China and improved weather in Brazil but east-central and northeastern Brazil rema…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Funds were selling today before the three-day weekend as the soyoil market added pressure to soybeans today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded higher on ideas of tightening supplies, ahead of tomorrow’s USDA data dump, said Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging. Price…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans turned lower in consolidating-type trade after big moves higher the past several sessions, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News