There was another smackdown for the soybean complex overnight, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Timely rains in South America have been the trigger for the sell-off ,along with an overdue technical correction.
China’s soybean imports from the U. S. rose by 52.8 % from last year, according to the latest release of customs data.
We’ve seen crush margins deteriorate, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Profitability has fallen drastically. We could see some reduced soybean demand. Not right now, but second or third quarter.