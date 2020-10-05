“Soybeans traded near unchanged,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Strong China demand for US soybeans offers support to futures. Increase US harvest and potential farmer selling offers seasonal resistance. Funds are large soybean longs and could begin to liquidate a portion of their long into Fridays USDA report.”
“USDA’s weekly Export Inspections report showed 61.25 mln bushels of beans shipped on the week ending October 1,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was up 13.6 mln bu. wk/wk and 22.6 mln bu. yr/yr. China was the main destination with 1.223 MMT – 73% of the total!”