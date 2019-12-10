Brazil soybean planting progress is pegged at 93% by AgRural. Parts of Argentina remain dry, lending a bit of concern for beans in the region, said Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging.
China confirmed it will waive import tariffs for some soybeans and pork shipments from the U.S. Some estimate China’s January/February open soybean demand at 1.5-2.5 million metric tonnes, Allendale said.
With China importing 2 million metric tonnes of soybeans this week, there may be enough progress that President Trump delays adding more tariffs against China, which are scheduled for Sunday, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.