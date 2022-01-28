 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Look for choppy to higher trade to highlight the marketplace as South American weather underpins prices, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Parana state estimated its soybean crop at 12.8 million metric tons, or down 35% from the previous estimate of 18.4 million tons. This and talk of lower Rio Grande Do Sul and Paraguay crops could drop the South America crop closer to 169-179 million metric tons versus USDA’s January estimate of 199 million.

With world vegetable oil prices at or testing record highs, the bean oil market is supporting, if not leading, the bean complex higher, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Record demand for soy oil is expected in 2022 as renewable diesel plants come online.

