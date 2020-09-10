On Friday USDA will issue a new U.S./World soybean supply and demand report. It will include average pod count and seed size/weight along with a new farmer survey.
“Trade is looking for a U.S. 2020/21 carryout of 469 versus USDA Aug. 610,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
The run of Chinese business for soybeans remains impressive, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. These may be “good faith” purchases as President Trump is expected to continue to be critical of China’s human rights policies, Lawrence said.
After closing higher for 11 sessions in a row, it is difficult to approach the soybean market from the long side, The Hightower Report said this morning. However, The Report also said, “most technical indicators are at an extreme and the market is vulnerable to a technical corrective break.”