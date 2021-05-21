“Soybeans traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For the week, nearby soybean futures ranged from 15.12 to 16.04. Favorable US weather and slowdown in US exports weighed on prices. US season to date soybean exports are near 2,058 mln bu. vs 1,276 last year.”
“Lower market again as the entire soy complex was weaker,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soyoil has been providing support to the soybeans but weaker global vegetable oil prices pressured soyoil prices lower. Soybean processor basis levels continued to weaken on the old crop and export sales remain subdued.”