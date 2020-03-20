The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange noted that recent rains in northeastern Argentina have stabilized the soybean crop in the region, but that other parts of the country could use rain, according to Allendale. For the week, they left their crop estimate unchanged at 52 million tonnes, but did not rule out additional cuts
Brugler Marketing says talk continues that coronavirus could limit exports out of South America. “Additionally, there is continued talk the South American crop may have already peaked in size and that drier weather may be reducing the Brazilian crop,” they said.