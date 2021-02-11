In those same CONAB numbers, soybeans were held largely the same at 133 mmt for Brazil, John Payne said. The big news is on the Argentine government and farmers union agreeing on no export tax or quota for 2021. “This is bearish US supply as it puts Argentina on the top step of the export markets this spring,” Payne said.
The soybean market was set to test contract highs before yesterday’s trade, Oliver Sloup said. He said if bull traders are unable to defend these levels, more selling pressure will hit the market.