Soybeans “have little reason to break out of their sideways to lower consolidation pattern today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Buyers and sellers are neutral in their conviction to move the market one way or the other.”

“We continue to believe that the soybean market has put in a significant low with the turn higher on Friday,” The Hightower Report said. Supply and demand data is at expectations but world ending stocks are higher than expected, they said. “The break for the month of August seems to have priced in much of the data.”

Chinese soybean imports expected to wane over the next three months from softening crush margins and ample supplies, according to Ami Heesch o…

“Ongoing lack of U.S. gulf exports has also weighed on soybean futures,” ADM Investor Services said. “There is talk that a few of the gulf ele…

“The market is underpinned by expectations for more sales to China this week now that the U.S. coast guard confirmed that the lower Mississipp…

  • Updated

Today’s USDA report may be “bearishly construed,” Total Farm Marketing said, particularly in the soybean production numbers. The USDA may incr…

The soybean market is trading lower as the U.S. gulf continue to be restored, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. She said funds are long nearl…

  • Updated

“November soybeans reversed higher on the day after a weak start, but volume was very light today and only modest gains were held by the close…

Brazil farmers are thought to have sold 62% of their 2021 crop. They are said to be reluctant to sell that last of their soybeans on concerns …

Basis bids for soybeans shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast rose for a second straight day on Friday on improving demand, as grain exporte…

