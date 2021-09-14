Soybeans “have little reason to break out of their sideways to lower consolidation pattern today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Buyers and sellers are neutral in their conviction to move the market one way or the other.”
“We continue to believe that the soybean market has put in a significant low with the turn higher on Friday,” The Hightower Report said. Supply and demand data is at expectations but world ending stocks are higher than expected, they said. “The break for the month of August seems to have priced in much of the data.”