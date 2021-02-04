 Skip to main content
Soybeans

With the Brazilian rains, soybean harvest may be delayed a bit according to Joe Barker of CHS Hedging. That may cause trad to go “flat to four (cents) higher,” he said. The crop is estimated to be somewhere between 132-133 mmt.

Rains are not necessarily the case in all South America, as dry weather in Argentina has been affecting the crop. “Talk that truckers were blocking roads into Argentina ports and that Argentina weather could soon turn drier is offering support to soybeans,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Forecasts call for drying in much of the region through next Wednesday.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

