Prices slipped into the weekend after trying an early rally as heavy hedge pressure erased early gains in a low-volume session, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. News remains limited, but wild swings in the world edible oil markets and the ongoing trend of impressive U.S. bean yields pressured beans for another poor weekly close.
Soymeal futures have dropped from a high on May 12 near 428 to last week’s low of 318 on low demand, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Soy oil futures dropped to 54.18 on Sept. 10 on demand worries, now near 61.75 and following energies.