 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Prices slipped into the weekend after trying an early rally as heavy hedge pressure erased early gains in a low-volume session, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. News remains limited, but wild swings in the world edible oil markets and the ongoing trend of impressive U.S. bean yields pressured beans for another poor weekly close.

Soymeal futures have dropped from a high on May 12 near 428 to last week’s low of 318 on low demand, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Soy oil futures dropped to 54.18 on Sept. 10 on demand worries, now near 61.75 and following energies.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices were higher on borrowed strength in the soyoil and crude oil markets said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Underlying pressure stemmed from this week’s harvest activity and positioning ahead of the weekend and next week’s USDA report, according to A…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

A variety of factors helped push soybeans higher Thursday. “Soybeans traded higher on demand optimism and rain-delayed harvest activity in par…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean market was on the defensive from bigger than expected stocks and production,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew ad…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soy complex was higher overnight led by a new seven-week high in soyoil, Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices have little reason to move higher to begin the week amid good harvest weather and a negative reaction to last Thursday’s Quarte…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“A lower close today would mark a fourth consecutive day of weakness following USDA’s increase in beginning stocks, augmented by slower demand…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher, supported by a variety of factors. “The soybean market higher was higher finding support from a stronger global edible …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

The soybean market is stuck in sideways and choppy action, Total Farm Marketing said. “The stalled rally in corn allowed bean prices to ease,”…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Beans reversed higher on Tuesday and may be in for choppy, two-sided trade as harvest progresses and traders set sights on next week’s October…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News