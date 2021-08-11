“For the fifth day in a row, the USDA announced export sales of more than 100,000 mt,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Today was a sale of 132,000 mt to China for the 2021/2022 marketing year. We like that these numbers are occurring, but they’re still not necessarily significant in size and apparently have not impacted new crop soybean prices much.”
“The soybean crop continues to suffer from ongoing dry conditions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Many in the trade are hoping for beneficial rains events during August for the soybean crop. PNW export program for beans this fall might get a bit tough to do if the current crop conditions continue in the WCB.”