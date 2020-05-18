“Soybean traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lack of new China buying US soybeans over the weekend offered resistance. Still, reports that China will buy US soybeans has helped trigger new fund buying… Higher financial markets could also be offering support. Talk of higher US 2020 acres and crop could limit the upside in prices.”
Oil markets and optimism about China helped push soybeans higher on Monday. “The soybean market traded higher on borrowed strength in the soyoil market, crude oil and Chinese buying optimism for US goods,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soyoil strength came from crude oil and unwinding of long meal/oil spread activity.”