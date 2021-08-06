 Skip to main content
Soybeans

China bought 131,000 MT of new crop soybeans confirmed via USDA’s mandatory daily reporting system, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Soybeans ended higher on talk of additional China buying US soybeans, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

