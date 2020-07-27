The steady drumbeat of bean exports continued last week with another 8 to 9 million bushels being sold to an unknown destination (likely China) with a meal sale to the Philippines also on the list, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Advisors. Despite escalating political tensions with China, their options are limited for beans and with rising world basis levels, the U.S. remains their current supplier despite the consulate closings, he said.
China’s soybean imports in June from Brazil soared to a record high, according to customs data, driven by growing demand for soybeans as China’s hog herds recover from last year’s African swine fever outbreak. China brought in 10.51 million tons of soybeans from Brazil in June, up 91% from 5.5 million tons in the previous year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. The June figures were also up 18.6% from May imports from Brazil at 8.86 million tons.